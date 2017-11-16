Two arrested in Tuxedo Park homicide that saw victim dropped off at Calgary hospital

Two people were arrested Thursday in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation that began after a man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre suffering with a gunshot wound in May.

The injured man, later identified as 44-year-old Tim Voytilla, was dropped off at the hospital just before midnight on April 30. He later died.

His family told Global News the next day he died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said they didn’t believe the shooting was random, and said Voytilla was known to police.

Calgary police said Thursday two people had been arrested and charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Watch from May 2: Family members have identified the victim in a suspicious death. As Jill Croteau reports, while police said the victim was targeted and known to them, his grieving family says he was turning his life around, and are frustrated with the characterization.