Three sent to hospital after Regina Police respond to weapons call
Three people were sent to hospital after Regina Police went to a weapons call in the 600 block of Montague Street.
It happened at approximately 3:40 A.M. Friday. A witness described about a dozen police cruisers in the North Central neighborhood and an ambulance rushing to the scene.
An investigation into reports of firearms and an edged weapons is ongoing. Currently police haven’t made any arrests.
