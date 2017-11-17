Crime
Three sent to hospital after Regina Police respond to weapons call

Three sent to hospital after a weapons call in 600 block of Montague Street.

Three people were sent to hospital after Regina Police went to a weapons call in the 600 block of Montague Street.

It happened at approximately 3:40 A.M. Friday.  A witness described about a dozen police cruisers in the North Central neighborhood and an ambulance rushing to the scene.

An investigation into reports of firearms and an edged weapons is ongoing. Currently police haven’t made any arrests.

 

Two homes on the 600 block of Montague Street, taped off after police respond to a weapons call.

