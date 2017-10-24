Three people charged after standoff in North Central Regina

Three people are facing numerous charges after an 11-hour standoff in North Central Regina.

Police started investigating a property offences in the 1100-block of Elphinstone Street at 6 a.m. on Monday. A suspect allegedly fired shots out of a window at officers in the area shortly after 10 a.m.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday a 42-year-old and 29-year-old, emerged from the house and were taken into custody.

A 36-year-old man, Lyndon Sprague, was arrested earlier in the day in connection with the incident.

Forty-two-year-old Lyall Marlin Anaquod of Regina is facing several firearm and theft charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jocelynne McKay and Sprague are also facing charges.

All three made their first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.