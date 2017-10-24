Standoff in North Central Regina comes to an end

A standoff in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood has come to a close after 11 hours.

One man and one woman are in custody after hours of negotiation with police.

In the last bit, we've heard loud bangs and barking down at the standoff near mâmawêyatitân centre. #yqr pic.twitter.com/Mq1lEdREAv — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) October 24, 2017

Police started investigating property offences in the 1100-block of Elphinstone Street at 6 a.m. on Monday. A suspect allegedly fired shots out of a window at officers in the area shortly after 10 a.m.

The canine unit, SWAT and crisis negotiation team were all involved in the standoff. The explosive disposal unit, which can operate a robot across spaces when it isn’t safe for a person to do so, also helped negotiate with the occupants of the house.

The house in question appears to have several broken windows and be heavily damaged #yqr pic.twitter.com/lk7ylkxJBu — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) October 24, 2017

Police say there were no injuries.

Police said they will search for evidence once the house is clear and they receive a search warrant.

Several schools were put in secure building mode while the standoff was happening.

Regina Public Schools said parents of elementary school students needed to pick them up at the door.

High school students were released if they had a plan to get home safely.