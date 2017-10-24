Canada
October 24, 2017 3:03 am

Standoff in North Central Regina comes to an end

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

After hours of negotiations, a standoff involving a man and woman in the North Central neighbourhood has been resolved.

Jules Knox / Global News
A A

A standoff in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood has come to a close after 11 hours.

One man and one woman are in custody after hours of negotiation with police.

Police started investigating property offences in the 1100-block of Elphinstone Street at 6 a.m. on Monday. A suspect allegedly fired shots out of a window at officers in the area shortly after 10 a.m.

The canine unit, SWAT and crisis negotiation team were all involved in the standoff. The explosive disposal unit, which can operate a robot across spaces when it isn’t safe for a person to do so, also helped negotiate with the occupants of the house.

Police say there were no injuries.

Police said they will search for evidence once the house is clear and they receive a search warrant.

READ MORE: Police investigating after shots allegedly fired in North Central Regina

Several schools were put in secure building mode while the standoff was happening.

Regina Public Schools said parents of elementary school students needed to pick them up at the door.

High school students were released if they had a plan to get home safely.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Firearm
Police
Regina
Regina Police Service
Shooting
Standoff

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News