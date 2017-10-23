Police investigating after shots allegedly fired in North Central Regina
Police currently have a number of officers in the 1100 block of Elphinstone Street after shots were allegedly fired.
Police officers were investigating another crime when the shots were fired – no one was injured.
Schools in the area including Sacred Heart Community School are currently in a secure-the-building mode.
Police have a safety perimeter established and are asking motorists and residents to avoid the area.
