Police investigating after shots allegedly fired in North Central Regina

Police currently have a number of officers in the 1100 block of Elphinstone Street after shots were allegedly fired.

Police officers were investigating another crime when the shots were fired – no one was injured.

Schools in the area including Sacred Heart Community School are currently in a secure-the-building mode.

Police have a safety perimeter established and are asking motorists and residents to avoid the area.

