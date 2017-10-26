Two men facing charges after vehicle stolen in North Central Regina

Regina police have arrested two men after they were caught in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 600 block of Athol Street for a report of a stolen vehicle in progress.

When police and EMS arrived, they found an injured male, who was the victim of the theft.

The victim parked his car behind his residence and got out of the vehicle to unlock a parking gate, when another man jumped into the vehicle and drove away.

The victim grabbed onto the vehicle and was dragged a short distance, sustaining injury.

Later on Tuesday night, at 10:30 p.m., officers saw the stolen vehicle being occupied by two males, and conducted a traffic stop. Both men were arrested on scene and a loaded firearm was found in the vehicle.

Twenty-four-year-old Troy Dennis Desjarlais and 32-year-old Ryan Neil Matechuck both of Regina are now facing multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle.

Both men made their first court appearance on Thursday morning.