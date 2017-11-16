Hundreds of Vancouver residents without power after transformer blows early Thursday

At one point more than 1500 Vancouverites were without power early Thursday morning, and it seems weather isn’t to blame.

The Vancouver Fire Department says it got the call that a transformer blew at Alberni Street and Bidwell just after midnight.

BC Hydro says east of Barclay Street, west of Cordova Street, north of Comox Street and south of Stanley Park Drive were without power.

It resulted in an eerie sight in Vancouver’s West End, with many of the apartment towers dark.