Strong winds on B.C. south coast lead to ferry cancellations, power outages

A storm on B.C.’s south coast has led to ferry cancellations and power outages.

In addition to strong winds, heavy rain that began over the weekend is expected to continue, making for miserable conditions.

“Winds will come up all across the south coast this morning,” Global BC’s chief meteorologist Mark Madryga said, adding that areas away from the mountains and closer to the water — like Richmond, Delta, Surrey, Langley and the western Fraser Valley — could see gusts between 60 to 90 kilometres an hour by mid-morning through the early afternoon.

Coverage of Vancouver wind on Globalnews.ca:

“By early evening, the winds will still be gusty but will start to decrease quickly into the evening,” Madryga said.

Ferry cancellations

BC Ferries announced ferry cancellations on Monday morning, some due to weather conditions.

Early morning sailings between Comox and Powell River were cancelled due to high winds. A ferry between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands was delayed due to adverse weather.

READ MORE: Vancouver could see winds as strong as 90 km/h on Monday

Meanwhile, several sailings between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen were cancelled due to mechanical issues.

Power outages

More than 2,000 customers in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast were without power on Monday morning, according to BC Hydro.

Residents of Whistler woke up to heavy snow Monday morning with up to 20 centimetres falling in the village overnight.