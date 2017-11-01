Huge power outage affecting Langley, Maple Ridge, Mission

A huge power outage is currently affecting parts of Langley, Maple Ridge, Mission, Abbotsford and Pitt Meadows.

More than 20,000 customers are affected.

Crews are on scene.

B.C. Hydro says the outage is due to a fault on the transmission line serving the areas. Crews are now on site and have confirmed the cause to be a downed line. Exact restoration times will not be available until full damage assessments are complete.

Check BC Hydro for a full list of all the areas without power.

If you see a downed power line, stay back at least 10 metres and call 911.