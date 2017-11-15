B.C. wind storm leaves thousands of people without power

Thousands of British Columbians were in the dark Tuesday night and into the early morning hours of Wednesday because of a windstorm that slammed into the south coast.

B.C. Hydro says at one point, almost 17,000 people were without power, with most on the Lower Mainland.

Spokesperson Mora Scott says crews and contractors have been prepared to work around the clock.

“With a windstorm, we see a lot of trees and branches come down onto our lines, and that can cause damage to the power lines, the power poles and the transformers, so that’s what’s keeping the crews busy.”

She says the goal is to get power restored as quickly as possible.

Tuesday night, BC Ferries had to cancel two sailings due to the high winds.