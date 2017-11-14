Dozens of elementary school students stranded atop Grouse Mountain due to high winds

About 70 elementary school students were stuck at the top of Grouse Mountain for hours after the Skyride was shut down due to strong winds.

The students from Surrey’s Sikh Academy were believed to be accompanied by 14 parents and five teachers.

READ MORE: 38 passengers stuck in Grouse Mountain gondola for hours

They were on a field trip to Grouse Mountain when winds picked up late Monday afternoon.

The Skyride resumed operations and the students and others began making their way back down early Monday evening.

READ MORE: Hundreds stranded on Grouse Mountain due to high winds

All told, about 200 people in total were believed to have been stuck atop the mountain.

Staff at Grouse Mountain say everyone was safe and comfortable.