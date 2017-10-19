Weather
October 19, 2017 1:31 pm

Some Okanagan residents still without power after Tuesday’s windstorm

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

Tuesday's windstorm brought down trees and power lines. This photo shows the damage in Armstrong the day after the storm.

Megan Turcato / Global News
On Thursday morning BC Hydro was still working to restore power to the last remaining Okanagan customers knocked off the grid when the storm blew through on Tuesday.

The gusting wind brought down trees and even ripped off the roof of one Spallumcheen home.

The utility said, as of Thursday morning, roughly a dozen Okanagan customers were still without power, nearly 48 hours after the storm.

Thursday morning, BC Hydro’s website said a small number of customers in Killiney Beach, the Westside Road area, Vernon, Spallumcheen and the Lumby-Mable Lake Road area had all been without power since Tuesday.

READ MORE: Wind driven problems in the Okanagan

The storm originally knocked out power to thousands in the region. The utility said it prioritizes the larger outages as it works to get customers back online.

BC Hydro said all Okanagan customers impacted by the windstorm should get their power back at some point on Thursday.

Global News