Weather
November 15, 2017 5:04 am
Updated: November 15, 2017 5:14 am

More shelter spaces open for homeless as high winds hit Vancouver

By Reporter  CKNW

In this April 2008 file photo, a man struggles with his umbrella in the wind and the rain along St-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal. An intense storm over Quebec on Monday is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds. Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

Vancouver is opening up shelters as windy weather blows across the region.

85 spaces are open at the First Baptist Church on Burrard Street, The Salvation Army Belkin House on Homer Street, and the Evelyne Saller Centre on Alexander Street.

As well, 15 spots are open for youth at the Directions Youth Service Centre.

READ MORE: Dozens of elementary school students stranded atop Grouse Mountain due to high winds

Up to 40 mm of rain is expected in Metro Vancouver with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

On Tuesday night, BC Ferries announced two sailings had to be cancelled due to high winds; the 8:15 p.m. Tsawwassen to Duke Point sailing and the 10:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
B.C. south coast
B.C. storm watch
High Winds
storm watch
Strong Winds
Vancouver shelters
Vancouver shelters open
Vancouver shelters opening
windy conditions

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News