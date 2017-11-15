More shelter spaces open for homeless as high winds hit Vancouver

Vancouver is opening up shelters as windy weather blows across the region.

85 spaces are open at the First Baptist Church on Burrard Street, The Salvation Army Belkin House on Homer Street, and the Evelyne Saller Centre on Alexander Street.

As well, 15 spots are open for youth at the Directions Youth Service Centre.

Up to 40 mm of rain is expected in Metro Vancouver with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

On Tuesday night, BC Ferries announced two sailings had to be cancelled due to high winds; the 8:15 p.m. Tsawwassen to Duke Point sailing and the 10:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen.