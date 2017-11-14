Powerful winds, heavy rain on the way for Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver can’t seem to catch a break on the weather front, with new wind and rainfall warnings issued Tuesday morning for parts of the region.

Environment Canada says a strong cold front is approaching the south coast and is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening.

Winds of between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour are forecast for the city of Vancouver, the North Shore and Metro Vancouver’s southeast and southwest, including Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta.

The weather agency says areas along the exposed coast and Howe Sound will bear the brunt of the gusts, which are expected to ease overnight.

Heavy rain is also on the way, with up to 50 millimetres expected by Wednesday morning for the North Shore and Metro Vancouver’s northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

The weather agency warns that localized flooding is possible in low lying areas.

The warnings come a day after another windstorm battered the south coast.

High winds on Monday forced multiple cancellations and delays on BC Ferries’ southern routes, leaving many travellers stranded.

Damage was also reported around the region, including the partial collapse of a house under construction in Richmond, and a scary incident for one Langley driver — who had a branch smash through the front windshield of his car.

However, Monday’s windstorm wasn’t as severe for British Columbians as their neighbours to the south.

Powerful winds in Washington State knocked left one person dead and a second seriously injured, and knocked power out to more than 150,000 homes.