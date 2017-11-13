Branch smashes car’s windshield amid high winds in Langley

A branch smashed a man’s windshield as he drove in Langley on Monday.

And that was just one incident that arose amid high winds that were expected to reach speeds of up to 90 km/h as a low pressure system came over B.C.’s South Coast.

The driver, Naresh, told Global News that he was listening to the radio when he heard a loud “boom.”

He pushed the brake slowly and tried to calm down before he even found out what hit his car.

He found that a branch smashed the windshield and bent up the hood.

“When I heard the boom, my glass was like that and I couldn’t even see what was out there,” Naresh said.

Asked how he felt after the incident, Naresh said he wasn’t sure whether he could consider himself lucky or unlucky.

Elsewhere on Monday, an exterior wall from a home under construction fell on to an adjacent house amid high winds near No. 1 Road and Williams Road in Richmond.

Pictures from the scene show an upper side wall from a house behind a fence leaning on a neighbouring home.

No one was hurt as a result.

The wall’s collapse came on the same day that Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Vancouver.

A low pressure system was expected to produce winds of anywhere between 70 and 90 km/h over sections of B.C.’s South Coast.

Those winds were expected to ease off by the evening as the system moved out of the region.

The strongest wind gust across the South Coast was recorded at Saturna Island at 3 p.m., blowing at about 98 km/h, according to Environment Canada.