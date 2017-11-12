Vancouver could see winds as strong as 90 km/h on Monday

Metro Vancouver residents might want to batten down the hatches — a storm is coming Monday that could pack winds as strong as 90 km/h.

A Special Weather Statement issued by Environment Canada on Sunday warns of “very windy conditions” across B.C.’s South Coast on Monday as a low pressure system comes over the Pacific.

Coverage of Vancouver wind on Globalnews.ca:

It’s expected to intensify through Sunday as it approaches the West Coast, and it’s expected to make landfall on West Vancouver Island on Monday, though there is some uncertainty about its exact location, the agency said.

Environment Canada is estimating that landfall will happen somewhere between Port Renfrew and Estevan Point.

“Worst case scenario, we’d likely see some winds gusting up to 70, 80 kilometres per hour for Metro Vancouver and right along the shore possible winds as high as 90 km/h,” forecaster Greg Pearce told CKNW.

“The uncertainty here is still the thing to focus on. We’re not exactly sure where the low is going to make landfall.”

The strongest winds are expected on Monday morning and into the early afternoon, and they should have blown over by Monday night.

Bands of rain, however, are expected all week.

READ MORE: Up to 100 km/h wind storm slams into B.C. South Coast

“If the low moves quite a bit further north, most of the strong winds will be over Vancouver Island, but a more southerly track across the central part of the island or the southern part of the island will bring strong winds to much of the Lower Mainland,” Pearce said.

Meanwhile on West Vancouver Island, there’s potential for winds as strong as 100 km/h, according to Environment Canada.