Children in Napanee are hurt by pins put in their Halloween candy

The costumes and decorations from Halloween may be long gone but in many homes, the candy remains.

Napanee mom Kelly Perry couldn’t believe what her daughter found when she bit into a Snickers bar Sunday night.

“Why would somebody you know want to hurt a child?” Perry said.

Thirteen-year-old Emma Perry’s desire for a chocolate bar turned into a moment of fear.

“Something poked me in my tongue and I looked down and I saw it was a pin I was shocked I didn’t know what to do.”

Emma’s mother called police and the doctor.

Napanee OPP have confirmed Emma’s experience isn’t the only one in the town of 15,000.

Const. Shannon Cork says another chocolate bar with a pin in it was reported the day before Perry’s phone call.

“There are two incidents of Halloween candy that have been contaminated by sharp objects and it was two separate incidents,” Cork said.

The second pin was in a Mr. Big chocolate bar and was reported Saturday night. There have been other reports of tainted Halloween candy this year, from across the country.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are looking to speak with anybody that may have information or come across more contaminated candy.

Cork is advising parents to check all their children’s Halloween treats.

“If it looks like there’s any sort of damage or any sort of squished area then throw it away.”

Perry says her first concern is her daughter, she is also getting angry about what has happened.

“We’re in Napanee, like it’s a small town usually everybody knows everybody, how could somebody like, you know, be so low that they would have to do this.”

Despite the scare, Emma is more concerned for others.

“I’m glad that I got it and not some small child and like cut their stomach or throat or actual permanent damage.”

So far, Emma has been given a clean bill of health but the family is still waiting on the results of some blood work.