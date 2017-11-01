11-year-old hospitalized after eating Reese’s peanut butter cup with ‘foreign metal object’

An 11-year-old kid was sent to hospital after consuming a Reese’s peanut butter cup Halloween candy that contained a “foreign metal object,” Waterloo Regional Police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said they were “actively investigating” a report about “tampered Halloween candy” in the area of Cambridge, Ont., near Kitchener.

The child required hospital care, and was later transferred to another health care facility to be examined further.

It’s known what the source of the contamination was, but the matter is still being investigated.

“Police are encouraging the community to vigilantly examine all candy prior to consumption,” said the news release.

The police said investigators are aware that the kid had been in the Preston area, and had trick-or-treated on Montrose Street, Hamilton Street, Lowther Street, Duke Street and King Street.

Anyone who finds any contaminated candy is urged to contact police.