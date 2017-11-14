B.C. realtor suspended for alleged predatory schemes

The Real Estate Council of B.C. has suspended the licence of a realtor at the centre of a dispute with a Maple Ridge couple.

The licences of Kevindeep (Kevin) Singh Bratch and Bratch Realty Ltd., have been suspended while the council investigates whether Bratch was using aggressive marketing and sales practices to target vulnerable people who were financially distressed as a result of their homes being in foreclosure proceedings.

Bratch entered into a “rent to own” agreement with Brenda and Gord Gartley after the bank had started foreclosing on their Maple Ridge home when they fell behind on their mortgage.

The arrangement meant they were tenants, and it would allow them time to raise the money they needed to buy the home back for $400,000.

However, Bratch and a partner claimed that the couple were in breach of the rental contract, and they would be evicted.

The Gartleys were evicted from their home on Thanksgiving and ended up living in a tent.

The council is also investigating if Bratch was involved in other similar schemes.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Gartleys as they have also launched legal action against Bratch.

The licence suspensions remain in effect until further notice. Concerned clients of Bratch or Bratch Realty should contact the Real Estate Council of BC at 604-683-9664, toll-free at 1-877-683-9664, or by email at info@recbc.ca.

-With files from Jesse Ferreras and Julia Foy