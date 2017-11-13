Armed man steals SUV of food delivery driver: Saskatoon police

A food delivery driver had his SUV stolen by a man armed with a gun.

Saskatoon police said the driver was in the 200-block of Avenue V South just after 7 p.m. CT on Sunday when he was approached by the armed man.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police Taser man holding kitchen knife

He demanded the keys and took off in the red SUV.

The driver was not hurt.

Officers responding to the call spotted the SUV and a short chased ensued.

It ended when the driver crashed into a fence.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police deal with 2 armed robberies within 20 minutes

Three people, a man and two women, were arrested and police said they found a loaded gun in the SUV.

They are expected to appear Monday in Saskatoon provincial court.