Saskatoon police deal with 2 armed robberies within 20 minutes

Saskatoon police had to deal with two armed robberies within a 20-minute period early Friday morning.

The first robbery happened at around 4:30 a.m. CT when two masked men entered the 7-Eleven in the 100-block of Assiniboine Drive.

Staff said the suspects were armed with baseball bats and metal pipes and demanded cash.

They then took off in a car.

Around 20 minutes later, two men robbed the Mac’s store in the 2300 block of 33rd Street West.

Police said two men with the same description and weapons in the first robbery made off with tobacco products and cash.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Patrol officers spotted the car a short time later and made a traffic stop.

Two men were arrested and police said masks, weapons and money were found in the vehicle.

Charges are pending against the two men.