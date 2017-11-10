Breaking down the stadium conditions for Sunday’s Bomber game

It’s been a cold start to November and with an outdoor football game coming up, you may be wondering what the conditions will be like when you’re in the stands.

Temperatures below 0 degrees Celsius aren’t anything to scare us off, but the wind chill is always something you have to take into consideration.

This is the formula used to calculate the wind chill index in Canada:

W = 13.12 + 0.6215 × Tair – 11.37 × V10m^0.16 + 0.3965 x Tair × V10m^0.16

It takes into account air temperature and wind speed and for Sunday, no matter where you’re sitting, the temperature will be relatively the same.

Here’s some good news, Winnipeg will be under a ridge of high pressure with a weak pressure gradient. What does that mean? Less mixing of the air at up high or down low so whether you’re up high or in the front row, our wind difference will be minimal.

If wind speeds were even 10 km/h stronger in the upper level, it won’t make much of a difference. If you change that number in the formula, it will add up to a difference of -3 C.

The strongest winds will likely be in the concourse at the south end as this is where the winds will be forced into a tighter space. So if you have to pick the coldest place in the stadium, it’s likely to be on the concourse at the south end near the edge of the upper level stands. The coolest place – we all know it’s the rum hut.

Whether you’re on the field, in the lower bowl or with your back against the wall, everyone will be dealing with fairly similar conditions as you watch the Bombers go for the W.