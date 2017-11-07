Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols to start in CFL Western Semifinal

WINNIPEG – Matt Nichols will start at quarterback for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Sunday’s CFL Western Semifinal as per 680 CJOB’s Bob Irving.

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea told Irving he doesn’t know yet if Nichols will practice ahead of the playoff game against the Edmonton Eskimos.

“He’s as smart as they come and he works extremely hard at his craft so we’ll see,” O’Shea said.

“It’ll be one of those day to day things. We’ll keep monitoring the situation and he’ll keep telling us he’s ready to go.”

Nichols missed the regular-season finale last Friday in Calgary with a lower-body injury. He was hurt the previous week during Winnipeg’s 36-27 loss to the BC Lions.

Nichols was named the Bombers’ top player of the season after throwing for a career-high 4,472 yards and 28 touchdowns in 17 games.