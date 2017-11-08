Police hunt suspect in teen’s stabbing outside Sungod Recreation Centre in Delta
The Delta police are on the hunt for a suspect in the stabbing of a teenager outside the Sungod Recreation Centre in Delta on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 7800-block of 112th Street near the centre at about 8:30 p.m., said Sgt. Sharlene Brooks with the Delta Police Department.
A teen boy appeared to have suffered a serious stab wound, though the precise extent of his injuries wasn’t known.
The boy was taken to hospital.
Police are trying to figure out what led to the stabbing and who was involved.
No more details are expected to be made available until Wednesday.
