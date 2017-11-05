Stollery wins top per capita fundraising prize for 24-hour gaming event

Edmontonians are top-notch fundraisers. The Extra Life 24-hour gaming fundraiser wrapped up Sunday and the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation was this year’s top per capita fundraising hospital winner.

That means the Edmonton hospital will receive an additional $30,000 from the Entertainment Software Association.

READ MORE: Gamers for good! Extra Life Edmonton runs 24 hours straight to support Stollery

As a city, Edmonton raised more than $203,000 as of early afternoon Sunday.

Every year, Extra Life sees participants play video, computer and board games for 24 hours straight in support of local children’s hospitals.

Ramin Ostad, president of the Edmonton chapter, said organizers hoped the 2017 marathon gaming session would top last year’s city-wide total.

“The city total has gone up every year,” Ostad said. “Last year as a city, Edmonton raised about $201,000 for the Stollery.”

The hospital foundation uses that money to improve patient outcomes and offer family-centred care.

“Patient outcomes could be anything from equipment to recruiting the best doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, to research to other kinds of activities,” foundation president Mike House said.

“Family-centred care is really about creating a great experience, not just for the child patient but also for their moms, dads, their brothers [and] sisters, who often have to also come to the hospital.”

READ MORE: 24-hour gaming marathon raises money for Stollery Children’s Hospital

The 24-hour marathon gaming session wraps up at 2 p.m Sunday but the fundraising campaign extends to the end of November. Donations can be made through the Extra Life website.