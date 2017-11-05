Vancouver Canucks ice Pittsburgh Penguins at home

The Vancouver Canucks roared back from a two game skid Saturday night to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 at Rogers Arena.

Brock Boeser scored a hat trick for the Canucks, with the fourth and final goal for the team coming from Bo Horvat.

Horvat also came away with three assists, as did Sven Baertschi.

"There was an open net and I could've shot, but I wanted to pass it to a D-man to get them a goal." – @BBoeser16 pic.twitter.com/Uv6vVYZHja — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 5, 2017

Boeser’s hat trick was the first of his career.

Jake Guentzel and Greg McKegg both scored for Pittsburgh.

Vancouver will next play the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Arena on Monday, Nov. 6.