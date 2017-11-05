Sports
November 5, 2017 7:16 am

Vancouver Canucks ice Pittsburgh Penguins at home

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. The Vancouver Canucks handily beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 Saturday night, after Brock Boeser (center) scored his first career hat trick.

Jim Mone / Associated Press
A A

The Vancouver Canucks roared back from a two game skid Saturday night to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 at Rogers Arena.

Brock Boeser scored a hat trick for the Canucks, with the fourth and final goal for the team coming from Bo Horvat.

Horvat also came away with three assists, as did Sven Baertschi.

Boeser’s hat trick was the first of his career.

READ MORE: Dallas Stars snap Vancouver Canucks 4-game winning streak

Jake Guentzel and Greg McKegg both scored for Pittsburgh.

Vancouver will next play the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Arena on Monday, Nov. 6.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News