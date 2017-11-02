Vancouver Canucks burned by Devils on home ice

The New Jersey Devils defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 at Rogers Arena on Wednesday night.

Former Canuck Cory Schneider made his first shutout of the season with 37 saves while Jimmy Hayes and Drew Stafford scored for the Devils.

“We had enough chances to win this game, just like last game. Schneider played good and Marky was good also. It’s frustrating.” – D. Sedin — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 2, 2017

The Vancouver Canucks are back on the ice when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.