Sports
November 2, 2017 2:24 am

Vancouver Canucks burned by Devils on home ice

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

Vancouver Canucks forward Henrik Sedin (33) reaches for the puck against New Jersey Devils defenseman John Moore (2) and goaltender Cory Schneider (35) during the third period at Rogers Arena.

Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
A A

The New Jersey Devils defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 at Rogers Arena on Wednesday night.

Former Canuck Cory Schneider made his first shutout of the season with 37 saves while Jimmy Hayes and Drew Stafford scored for the Devils.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks trade Cory Schneider to Devils, acquire Bo Horvat

The Vancouver Canucks are back on the ice when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canucks
Hockey
New Jersey Devils
Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks defeated
Vancouver Canucks lose to Devils
Vancouver Canucks loss

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News