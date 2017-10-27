Canucks
October 27, 2017 4:56 am

Vancouver Canucks extend winning streak

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. Make it 4 in a row for the Vancouver Canucks, after beating the Washington Capitals Thursday night.

Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press
The Vancouver Canucks have won 4 in a row, after blowing out the Washington Capitals 6-2 in Rogers Arena Thursday night.

Sven Baertschi scored two goals, while Thomas Vanek, Bo Horvat, Markus Granlund, and Derek Dorsett also scored for Vancouver, while Chandler Stephenson and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for Washington.

Anders Nilsson made 25 saves for Vancouver.

Braden Holtby saved 17 of 22 for Washington before being replaced by Philipp Grubauer, who saved another 7 of 8 shots on goal.

For now, the Canucks stand 6-3-1.

Vancouver will next play the Dallas Stars at home in Rogers Arena on October 30.

