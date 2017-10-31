Dallas Stars snap Vancouver Canucks 4-game winning streak
The Dallas Stars defeated the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night at Rogers Arena in overtime, 2-1.
The Stars’ Tyler Seguin put Dallas in the lead with a goal during the second period.
In the third, Sam Gagner tied the game with a power-play goal for the Canucks.
Alexander Radulov scored in overtime for Dallas, ending Vancouver’s four-game winning streak.
The loss appears to mean no Halloween treats for the Sedins.
“We win, or no candy tomorrow.”
“But I love candy.”
“So let’s win.”
“Deal.” pic.twitter.com/7rhkKSOZMl
— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 31, 2017
The Canucks will have a day to recover from the loss as they host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.
