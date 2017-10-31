Vancouver Canucks
October 31, 2017 5:42 am
Updated: October 31, 2017 5:44 am

Dallas Stars snap Vancouver Canucks 4-game winning streak

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

The Dallas Stars defeated the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night at Rogers Arena in overtime, 2-1.

The Stars’ Tyler Seguin put Dallas in the lead with a goal during the second period.

In the third, Sam Gagner tied the game with a power-play goal for the Canucks.

Alexander Radulov scored in overtime for Dallas, ending Vancouver’s four-game winning streak.

The loss appears to mean no Halloween treats for the Sedins.

The Canucks will have a day to recover from the loss as they host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

 

