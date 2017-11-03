Former sportscaster Steve Vogelsang person of interest in Saskatoon bank robbery

A former sportscaster, news director and journalism instructor in Winnipeg is a person of interest in a Saskatoon bank robbery.

Steve Vogelsang, 53, is also accused of robberies in Medicine Hat and Regina.

No charges have been laid against Vogelsang in connection to the Saskatoon incident, which happened in the 3000 block of 8th Street East on July 31, 2017. A Saskatoon police spokesperson confirmed Friday he is a person of interest.

Police described the suspect as Caucasian, approximately 50 years old, short in height with a large belly and brown beard.

On Oct. 21, Vogelsang was arrested in Medicine Hat for a robberies at a Royal Bank of Canada and a Bank of Montreal location. The first happened on Oct. 19 and the second on Oct. 20.

In a news release dated Oct. 27, Regina police revealed Vogelsang faces more charges for three separate bank robberies – one in July and two in October.

The suspect told employees he had a weapon, demanded money and left the building in each instance, according to Regina police.

Vogelsang was a sports anchor at CKY, which later became CTV Winnipeg.

He served as news director before joining Winnipeg’s Red River College as a journalism instructor in the Creative Communications program.