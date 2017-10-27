Stephen Vogelsang facing more robbery charges, this time in Saskatchewan

A well-known Winnipeg TV personality and former college instructor is facing more robbery charges in Saskatchewan.

Stephen Vogelsang, 53, was arrested on Oct. 21 in connection with two bank robberies in Medicine Hat. The first robbery happened on Oct. 19 and the second on Oct. 20.

READ MORE: Former Winnipeg college instructor, broadcaster arrested, charged in Alberta bank robberies

Vogelsang is now facing charges in connection with three more robberies in Regina.

In a news release Friday, Regina police said one of the incidents happened in July and two in October.

The first incident on July 8 happened at around 9 a.m. in the 2400 block of 7th Avenue North. Police said a suspect entered the bank, told employees he had a weapon, demanded money and left.

The second incident was on Oct. 13 at around 12:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Albert Street. According to Regina investigators, a man walked up to a service wicket in the bank and said he had a weapon, demanded money and then left.

The final Regina robbery happened at 3:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Gordon Road. Police said a man entered the business, indicated he had a weapon, demanded money and left.

Vogelsang spent several years as a sports anchor and then news director at CTV Winnipeg.

He was also a journalism instructor at Red River College for nine years.