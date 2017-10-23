Former Winnipeg college instructor, broadcaster arrested, charged in Alberta bank robberies

Stephen Vogelsang, a well known Winnipeg TV personality, was arrested in connection with two bank robberies in Alberta.

Vogelsang, 53, spent several years as a sports anchor and then news director at CTV Winnipeg.

He was also a journalism instructor at Red River College for nine years.

Medicine Hat police said the first robbery happened at a Royal Bank of Canada on 13 Avenue SE on Thursday and another on the following day at the Bank of Montreal on Dunmore Road SE. Police said the suspect made off with an “undisclosed amount of cash” each time.

Vogelsang was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of robbery. He will appear in provincial court on Tuesday.