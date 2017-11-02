Winnipeg mom finds Xanax pills in kid’s Halloween candy bag

A Winnipeg mom contacted police after finding a bag of Xanax pills in her child’s Halloween candy bag.

Amanda Fehr told Global News she noticed the small zipped bag of eight pills as she was going through the candy and contacted cops Thursday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police warn public after Halloween-themed fentanyl blotters seized

“I went to grab a chocolate bar out of my son’s candy bag,” said Fehr. “But that’s not what I pulled out. I don’t understand.”

“That could have killed one of my kids.”

Fehr said her 12-year-old son was trick-or-treating in the Knowles Avenue, Bonner Avenue and Rothesay Street area on Tuesday. He came home with a bag that she went through on Wednesday. That was when she noticed the pills.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police dish out tips to ensure Halloween is a treat

“I don’t know if it even could have been an accident,” Fehr said. “It’s really scary.”