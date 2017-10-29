Winnipeg police warn public after Halloween-themed fentanyl blotters seized

Winnipeg police said on Sunday that fentanyl blotters may be circulating in the city.

The announcement comes after a drug bust last Friday in Fort Rouge in which four people were arrested and six of blotters were seized.

Constable Rob Carver tells Global News the blotters were nickel-sized perforated pieces of paper and had an image of a witch on a broom.

“Investigators believe that there may be similar fentanyl blotters within the city,” Cst. Carver said. “The Winnipeg Police Service is advising caution should the public encounter any of these items, which appear to be harmless pieces of paper.”

Police say they aren’t sure why the blotters were marked with a witch design, but have dealt with other blotters also stamped with cartoon characters.

“This is a huge concern,” Cst. Carver said. “If a child touched these, it could be lethal. I can’t stress it any more strongly.”

The public is warned to immediately call an emergency line if they encounter a blotter — not to touch it.

Three people were charged following the bust on Friday and are now facing multiple drug-related charges. Police also seized methamphetamine and cash.