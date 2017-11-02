Edmonton police warn of ‘virtual kidnapping’ scheme targeting Chinese students

Edmonton police are warning residents of a “virtual kidnapping” scheme that may be making its way to Edmonton’s Chinese community from British Columbia.

In July, RCMP in the Lower Mainland learned of a fraud trend that involved primarily young, Chinese women who were students in the area. The suspects allegedly pose as Chinese government officials or law enforcement and contact their victims via telephone, telling them they’ve been implicated in crimes in China.

READ MORE: Mounties warn of rise in ‘virtual kidnapping’ scams targeting Chinese nationals

Police say the suspects then threaten to harm the victim’s family unless the victim goes into hiding, saying if they contact Canadian police they will be deported. The suspects reportedly then contact the victim’s family and tell them the victim is being held against their will and demand money for their safe release.

No incidents have been reported in Edmonton so far, but the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is reaching out to the Edmonton Chinese community because it believes this may happen, or may already be happening here.

“We want the Chinese community to know that they can contact police and that we are able to help,” Sgt. Kevin Harrison with the EPS Crisis Negotiator Unit said in a Thursday press release.

WATCH BELOW: Police are warning about a virtual kidnapping scam that tricks victims into believing their loved-ones are in danger. Global News’ Anne Drewa filed this report in August.

The consulate general of the People’s Republic of China in Calgary is reminding all Chinese nationals that anyone involved in a criminal investigation in China would not be contacted in the described manner. Any legal documents would be sent through the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa, or via a consulate general in Calgary, Vancouver, Montreal or Toronto.

Harrison, along with members of the Chinese Consulate, will be speaking to media Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Virtual ‘kidnapping’ scam aimed at female Chinese students hits Vancouver

In one week in August, six Vancouver women reported being contacted by someone claiming their family in China would be harmed if they didn’t go into hiding.

Anyone who has been contacted by someone claiming something similar is urged to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.