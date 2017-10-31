Maritime Bhangra Group gives Halloween an Atlantic-Canadian twist

Nova Scotia’s Maritime Bhangra Group celebrated Halloween in its own unique way, releasing a spooky video on Tuesday.

The group, dressed in costumes, is shown dancing to a song that fuses music from English, Punjabi and French cultures.

READ MORE: Maritime Bhangra Group teaches Canadian ministers how to dance

Of course, Michael Jackson’s Thriller made an appearance in the video.

The group released the video with the goal of raising money to fight against leukemia and lymphoma.

You can donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada here.

WATCH BELOW: Hasmeet Singh Chandok, the co-founder of the Maritime Bhangra Group, chats about how they became an online sensation

Maritime Bhangra Group first made headlines around the country last year when a video of them dancing on the rocks of Peggy’s Cove went viral.