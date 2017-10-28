Kelowna Rockets host Tri-City Americans
The Kelowna Rockets came into Friday night’s game riding a 13 game home-ice winning streak against the Tri-City Americans.
The last time the Americans won a regular season game at Prospera Place was September 29, 2010.
After an overtime goal by Kelowna’s Carsen Twarynski, the Rockets won 4-3. It was Twarynski’s second on the night.
Dillon Dube and Leif Mattson also got goals on the night.
