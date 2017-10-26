Kelowna farm encourages people to get lost this Halloween
The Kelowna Corn Maze on Valley Road is back for its seventh year with an expanded labyrinth of haunted exhibits.
Farmer Dave Bulach has set aside almost three acres with 18 frightening animatronic displays among the corn stalks.
It takes about a half hour to complete the maze, unless you get lost.
“We built a bunch of new things this year, made a bunch of new twists and turns and turnarounds and people are loving it,” Bulach said.
There’s a day maze and a night maze, catering to all ages.
“This year we all put our ideas together and came up with a neat maze for everybody to enjoy,” he said.
Road construction on Valley Road has slowed business, but there’s still time to enjoy a tour before Halloween.
The farm at 575 Valley Rd. is just a block north of Summit Dr. near Glenmore Rd.
