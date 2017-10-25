Crime
Testimony continues on Laura Babcock’s financial records in trial of 2 men accused of murder

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – A banking specialist will continue testifying today at the trial of two men accused of killing a 23-year-old Toronto woman and disposing of her body in an incinerator.

The Crown alleges that Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., murdered Laura Babcock because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle. Both have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Court has heard Babcock was last heard from in the summer of 2012 and her body has not been found.

The banker is testifying about the missing woman’s financial records, which show there have been no withdrawals or cash advances since the summer of 2012.

Court heard Tuesday that Babcock was using hard drugs, working as an escort and actively seeking treatment for her mental health issues in the months before she vanished.

Shawn Lerner, a former boyfriend who had broken up with Babcock months before she disappeared, said he told police that she suffered from severe depression at times, and was trying to get proper diagnosis for her mental health issues.

