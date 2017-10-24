Crime
October 24, 2017 5:27 am

Ex-boyfriend of slain Toronto woman Laura Babcock continues testimony

By Staff The Canadian Press

A chilling case of murder is being heard in court. It’s the first day of the first-degree murder trial of two men accused of killing a 23-year-old Toronto woman five years ago. And as Caryn Lieberman reports, her grieving father took the stand only to be cross examined by one of the two accused.

A A

TORONTO – The trial of two men accused of killing a Toronto woman and burning her body is expected to hear more testimony from her ex-boyfriend today.

Shawn Lerner told court Monday he last heard from Laura Babcock in a text on July 1, 2012, and says he filed a missing persons report with police two weeks after that text.

READ MORE: Laura Babcock killed for role in love triangle, Crown prosecutors say

Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., are charged with first-degree murder in Babcock’s death. The body of the 23-year-old has not been found.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Lerner testified he reviewed Babcock’s cellphone bill with her family and her last eight phone calls were to Millard.

The Crown contends Babcock was killed at Millard’s home for being the odd woman out in a love triangle and her remains were burned a few weeks later in an incinerator at his farm near Waterloo, Ont.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dellen Millard
incinerator
Laura Babcock
Laura Babcock body
Laura Babcock homicide
Laura Babcock murder
Laura Babcock trial
Mark Smich

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News