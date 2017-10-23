Montreal mom wants Apple, Amazon to share geolocation data to help find missing son in Peru

A Montreal woman is appealing to Apple, Amazon and T-Mobile to release data obtained from her 22-year-old son’s iPhone and e-reader to assist with locating him, after he went missing in Peru.

Alisa Clamen has already been in Peru for several days after her son Jesse Galganov went missing over three weeks ago. Galganov was on the first leg of an eight-month trip around South America and south-east Asia.

Clamen said she has been working with local police to retrace Galganov’s steps in a bid to find him, but they have had a difficult time of it.

Local authorities have so far been unsuccessful in securing geolocation data from Apple and T-Mobile (via his iPhone) or Amazon (from his WiFi-enabled e-reader), Clamen said.

She made a petition on Change.org asking for the information to be released.

In a statement to Global News, Apple said, “As we do with emergency requests from law enforcement, we have immediately responded to legal requests for information from U.S., Canadian and Peruvian authorities in this case.”

The statement continued, “We know time is of the essence, and have a dedicated team responding to any exigent request 24 hours a day around the world.”

T-Mobile said it was doing everything in its power to assist in the search, including cooperating with the Department of Homeland Security.

“We don’t have location information on our partner networks when customers are roaming, but will certainly provide anything else we can to help,” T-Mobile said in a statement provided to Global News.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed to Global News that a Canadian citizen is missing in Peru, and that “Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Peru and are liaising with family in Canada and Peru.”

Further details aren’t being disclosed at this time due to privacy considerations.

Galganov left Montreal on Sept. 24, and Clamen says he made sure to stay in close contact with her.

“He said that he should be unreachable for the next four days because he was going on a trek and that he would be back in contact on Monday,” she said, adding he was planning to do the Santa Cruz trek.

When Clamen didn’t hear from her son after several days, she grew concerned.

“Maybe he had taken a longer route but when ten days turned into 11 and 12… I knew something was wrong,” she said.

Clamen explains that her son had gained admission to medical school at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and “wanted to see the world” before returning for school.

Now, Clamen says she has only one goal.

“We are going to find my son and bring him home,” she says.

— With files from Rachel Lau