Saskatoon Tribal Chief defends $975K wellness centre renovations

Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Chief Mark Arcand is defending the renovations underway at the Emergency Wellness Centre located in the city’s west end, following mounting concerns from local residents.

The renovations, taking place at the shelter located at 415 Fairmont Dr., are intended to support services currently being provided and to upgrade existing infrastructure, according to the province’s Ministry of Social Services.

This includes renovating washrooms to make them more accessible, increasing the number of showers in the facility from two to 10, adding on-site laundry facilities, upgrading the fire suppression system and expanding the kitchen, equipping it with commercial cooking equipment.

“These renovations are a positive thing for the community. When I say the community, it’s not the neighbourhood, it’s the entire city when we’re dealing with a homelessness crisis,” Arcand told reporters at a press conference Tuesday.

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Arcand says the facility currently has “inadequate showers” with a tub, raising accessibility concerns. He also said the rugs lining the building’s floors began to smell and posed safety concerns when clients soiled them and that hardwood flooring has now replaced them to make cleaning easier.

As for the new commercial kitchen, Arcand said it will help cook meals for those staying in the facility, rather than having to bring meals in from a third party, as they have been doing since the facility opened in December 2022.

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Additionally, it provides clients with an opportunity to learn new skills, Arcand said, calling it a “gold standard.”

“Once we have our commercial kitchen, we could actually be the service provider for warming centers,” Arcand said.

The renovations are being funded by the province’s Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, which is providing $975,000 through a third-party agreement with the federal government, according to Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Social Services.

Funding for the wellness centre from the province to STC was $4.4 million in the 2025 to 2026 budget year, according to the Ministry of Social Services. This marked a $200,000 increase over the previous operating agreements, something the province says reflects operating increases provided to all community-based organizations delivering services during that budgetary period.

But some residents in the Fairhaven neighbourhood, where the 106-bed facility resides, are sharing concerns on social media that the renovations signal the facility becoming a permanent fixture, despite previously understanding it would have a bed reduction if similar services were made available at other locations.

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One such critic is Saskatoon Ward 3 Coun. Robert Pearce, who took to social media last week to outline “serious issues” with the renovations and to request a meeting with Premier Scott Moe to address them.

In a Facebook post, Pearce outlined that he was concerned about a “repeated” lack of consultation on the centre’s changes, inviting the premier to meet with residents to explain future plans for the shelter.

“I have provided my personal cell phone number and I’ll also be in Regina next week to attend the SUMA convention, so it is my hope the Premier will afford me a few minutes of his time and accept the townhall invitation,” Pearce said in a Facebook post.

Global News has reached out to Pearce for comment.

For Arcand, reducing the number of beds at the shelter is not on the table, as the capacity is required to meet the community’s needs. He points to the number of unhoused people in Saskatoon — the highest in the province — as a reason for maintaining the spaces.

“Lowering them should not be a discussion or an option. We should have the advocacy to say we need more to support more individuals,” Arcand said.

Arcand is also pushing back on the need to consult with the community before going through with renovations, since the province owns the building.

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“If that was my home, do I have to let my neighbour know I’m doing a renovation in the bathroom?” Arcand said.

“We should be endorsing these things to say those were gaps we’re closing, and actually saying these are good things for the community, not just the neighbourhood.”

The renovations are not causing service disruptions, Arcand said, adding that they are being done in phases, with showers, the commercial kitchen, and laundry facilities next on the agenda. He also expects the renovations to be complete by March 31 of next year.