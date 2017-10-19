Edmonton sports

Cam Talbot
October 19, 2017 11:31 pm

Edmonton Oilers snap losing skid with OT win over Chicago Blackhawks

By Radio Host  630CHED

Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Saad (20) battles Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago.

AP Photo/Paul Beaty
Mark Letestu scored a power play goal with 16 seconds left in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday night.

The victory snaps the Oilers four-game losing streak.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring 7:33 into the game. Just after their power play expired, Patrick Kane’s fluttering centring pass deflected in off Cam Talbot’s skate.

The Oilers tied it with 2:42 left in the first on a spectacular play by Connor McDavid. After gaining the Chicago zone, McDavid spun and skated backwards toward the net. He then fed a behind-the-back pass to Patrick Maroon, who tapped in his first of the season.

The Oilers were in penalty trouble early in the second period but were able to kill off a 56-second two-man disadvantage.

The third period was also scoreless with rookie Kailer Yamamoto just missing a couple of great scoring chances in tight.

With 1:15 left in overtime, Kane took a penalty for hooking McDavid. On the ensuing four-on-three, Letestu took a pass from Oscar Klefbom and drilled a one-timer past Anton Forsberg.

McDavid had two assists. Cam Talbot was strong in the Oilers goal, making 30 saves. The Oilers struggling penalty kill responded with a perfect 5/5 night. They were 1/2 on the power play.

The Oilers improve to 2-4 on the season. They’ll visit Philadelphia on Saturday.

