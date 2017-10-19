Connor McDavid faces former junior linemate as Oilers visit Chicago

Connor McDavid and Alex DeBrincat were once high-scoring teammates. On Thursday night in Chicago, they’ll be NHL opponents for the first time.

With the OHL’s Erie Otters in 2014/15, DeBrincat had 104 points in 68 games. McDavid missed a chunk of the season with an injury but still racked up 120 points in 47 games.

“I didn’t even know if I was going to make the team or be on his line,” DeBrincat recalled. “I got lucky enough to be paired with him. He did wonders. He’s incredible to watch and it’s even better playing with him.”

“He was a fun linemate,” McDavid said. “It was special to play with a guy like that. I’m happy for him that he’s had success and he’s in the NHL already.”

DeBrincat, 19, was drafted the Blackhawks 39th overall in 2016. He has four points in seven games this season.

The Oilers will open a three-game road trip in Chicago. Cam Talbot will be start in goal after being the back-up Tuesday against Carolina.

“I’d like to start turning things around, obviously,” said Talbot, who has been pulled twice in four starts and has a 3.96 goals-against-average.

“You make a big save to start a game, you gain some confidence. I need to start doing that.”

Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula won’t play but could return Saturday in Philadelphia. Defenceman Matt Benning is still getting over an illness but should be ready for Saturday.

The Oilers have lost four in a row. Their expected lineup is:

Maroon – McDavid – Yamamoto

Lucic – Nugent-Hopkins – Strome

Jokinen – Malone – Kassian

Pakarinen – Letestu – Slepyshev

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Russell

Auvitu – Gryba

Talbot

The Oilers and Blackhawks are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.