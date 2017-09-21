Edmonton Oilers’ Matt Benning balances hockey with homework

He may be a defenceman in the National Hockey League but for Matt Benning, that doesn’t mean his education doesn’t matter.

The 23-year-old Edmonton Oiler was anxious to get back on the ice Wednesday night in Winnipeg after an off-season with his nose in the books.

The Edmonton native, who signed with the Oilers in August 2016, is finishing his business management degree. He spent the summer taking an elective course online.

“You’ve got some free time,” Benning said. “It’s not the most exciting thing to be doing on a Friday night when there’s other things going on but when you’re in the mindset of getting things done… It’s nothing too crazy.”

He said after three years in school, he wanted to see it to completion.

“I’m only two classes away. I’ve put in three years of work so I need to get it done.”

Plus, with a great example of hard work from his parents, he wanted to make them proud as well.

“My parents, they worked so hard. I got a scholarship at school but they worked so hard to put me through hockey and minor hockey and all that work,” he said.

Benning played in his first pre-season game with the Oilers Wednesday night against the Jets. He said he was excited to get back on the ice after a long off-season. He was one of the few Oilers who sat out in the first pre-season split squad games against the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

The Oilers improved to 3-0 in the pre-season with a 4-1 win against the Jets Wednesday. The team is back in action on Friday against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place.

Watch below: Oilers defenceman Matt Benning played his first season in the NHL in 2016-17. On the first day of training camp, he spoke to reporters about what’s expected of him this year.