Crack cocaine, handgun seized in northern Saskatchewan traffic stop
A woman is facing weapons and drug trafficking charges after police seized crack cocaine and a handgun during a traffic stop in northern Saskatchewan.
The stop was made late Tuesday morning on Highway 155 by Beauval RCMP near the community.
The driver was arrested on outstanding warrants and officers then searched the vehicle.
Police said they found a handgun, 143 grams of crack cocaine and 63 grams of marijuana.
Laura Bouvier, 49, is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.
Bouvier, who is from Meadow Lake, made her first appearance Wednesday in Beauval provincial court.
She remains in custody and will make her next court appearance by video on Nov. 7.
