Estevan RCMP seize $174K worth of cocaine, crystal meth near Frobisher, Sask.

Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to reflect the correct dates. RCMP had said the traffic stop was on Oct. 7 and the rural property was searched on Oct. 8.

Estevan RCMP say they made a significant crystal meth and cocaine seizure following a traffic stop near Frobisher, Sask.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Oct. 6 that was suspected of being involved in a dangerous driving incident.

RCMP found 38 grams of cocaine during the traffic stop on Highway 18.

Two Regina women, 51 and 35, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

RCMP said one of them was later found to be hiding a small quantity of crystal meth in her body cavity.

Further investigation led police to search a rural property near Frobisher on Oct. 7. Over a kilogram of crystal meth, 300 grams of a cocaine-based substance and a .22-calibre rifle were seized.

RCMP said the street value of the crystal meth is estimated to be $140,000 and the cocaine at $34,000.

The 51-year-old is facing charges that include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm while prohibited and careless storage of a firearm.

A 60-year-old Regina man was also arrested. He is facing charges that include possession of a firearm without a licence, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused are expected to appear in provincial court on Tuesday.

Charges are pending against the 35-year-old Regina woman.