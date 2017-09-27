Cocaine, meth seized during traffic stop near Love, Sask.
A 26-year-old woman is facing drug trafficking charges after RCMP made a traffic stop near Love, Sask., this past weekend.
Two people from the vehicle were detained by officers on Highway 55 at around 2 p.m. CT on Sept. 24.
Nipawin RCMP said they seized approximately 28 grams of cocaine and seven grams of crystal meth.
Racheal Priscilla Budd, of Nipawin, is facing charges of possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
She is expected to make her first Nipawin provincial court appearance on Oct. 25.
Love is approximately 245 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
