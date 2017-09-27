Canada
September 27, 2017 4:14 pm
Updated: September 27, 2017 4:18 pm

Cocaine, meth seized during traffic stop near Love, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

FILE: A photo of handcuffs.

Getty Images / Daniel Allan
A A

A 26-year-old woman is facing drug trafficking charges after RCMP made a traffic stop near Love, Sask., this past weekend.

Two people from the vehicle were detained by officers on Highway 55 at around 2 p.m. CT on Sept. 24.

READ MORE: 151 grams of meth seized in Prince Albert drug bust

Story continues below

Nipawin RCMP said they seized approximately 28 grams of cocaine and seven grams of crystal meth.

Racheal Priscilla Budd, of Nipawin, is facing charges of possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE: More than 80 charges laid in alleged drug-trafficking ring in southern Ontario

She is expected to make her first Nipawin provincial court appearance on Oct. 25.

Love is approximately 245 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
Drug charges
Drug Trafficking
Highway 55
Love
Love Saskatchewan
Meth
Nipawin
Nipawin RCMP
Nipawin Saskatchewan
Racheal Priscilla Budd
Sask RCMP
Traffic Stop

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News