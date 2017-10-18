Kelowna homeowner facing enormous clean-up following windstorm

Eldon Chase has lived on Leathead Road in Kelowna for decades. In fact, his parents bought the home in 1949 and Chase grew up in it.

When he was a child, Chase helped plant pine trees on the property but on Tuesday, some of those trees, now enormous, came crashing down as a powerful windstorm swept through the Okanagan.

“Shock,” Chase told Global News describing what he felt when he saw the destruction.

It was early Tuesday afternoon when Chase was watching television and suddenly heard what he describes as a “big boom.”

In total, five trees toppled over, two of them directly onto his house.

“Companies are coming in with machines to try and lift them off the house, swing them out,” Chase said.

While the damage looks significant, the extent of it won’t be known until it can be assessed from inside.

“Have to wait until the trees get taken off before anyone can safely go in there,” Chase said.

While the clean-up, just like the trees, is enormous, Chase feels lucky he or anyone else didn’t get hurt.

“Be thankful for that,” he said.