Paralympian lawsuit: Jury must decide whether swimming pool was unsafe

A jury in Saskatchewan is being asked to decide whether an injury that left a Paralympian a quadriplegic was an accident or because of an unsafe pool.

Miranda Biletski, who dove into the pool and broke her neck in 2005, is suing the University of Regina.

Her lawyer, Alan McIntyre, said in his final submissions in a Regina court today that the pool wasn’t safe and the university knew it was dangerous to allow dives in a shallow area.

The university’s lawyer, Erin Kleisinger, said the pool depth of 1.2 metres met Swimming Canada rules and wasn’t the cause of Biletski’s injury.

Kleisinger told jurors that the then-16-year-old Biletski made a bad dive.

Kleisinger also blamed Biletski’s swim club for deciding to use the pool and the dive blocks.

Biletski is the first woman on Canada’s wheelchair rugby team.

The judge is expected to give instructions to the jury on Thursday before deliberations begin.